Kohima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Nagaland over the issue of separate state demand by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) and Naga political issue, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed on Tuesday.
Shah will visit Nagaland on January 6 and meet with representatives of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) over their demand for a separate state, Rio said while addressing the 61st Zhadima village Youth and Sports Organization (ZVYSO) sports meet held at Zhadima village, about 17 km from Kohima.
As for PM Modi, Rio said the premier was expected to visit Nagaland around mid January as the state assembly elections would likely be held in the last week of February or first week of March.
The official announcement for the state polls is yet to be notified by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Ahead of Modi and Shah’s visit, the BJP high command is visiting the state on Tuesday evening, Rio informed. A cabinet meeting with regard to the ENPO’s demand will also be held before the state legislators meet with the BJP central leaders.
The chief minister said that Shah’s visit to the state will make clear if the vexed Naga political issue would find a final solution.
Even if a solution is not arrived at, he reiterated that state elections would be conducted as per ECI notification.
However, if a solution is arrived at, he said that seats would be increased in the state Assembly, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, besides bringing about peace, infrastructure, and economic development.
