In pics: Nativity sets, cakes and much more for Christmas in Nagaland

Kohima: Christmas is around the corner. As a commemoration of the birth of Christ, Christmas is celebrated with much fervour among Christians.

As a Christian-majority state, Nagaland joins the rest of the world in the joyous celebration, with every corner lit with decorative lights.

The smell of freshly baked cakes filled the streets as we walked around in Kohima, the capital city. At other times, the town would wear a deserted look at night, but the streets have come to life during the nights as twinkling lights guide the pathways.

What’s special about decorating for the Christmas season is not just the Christmas trees. The nativity sets in most parts of the towns and villages tell a story.

It all started in a manger, a message of hope for Christians that Child Jesus was born at the manger in Bethlehem. From families to localities and churches, Christmas cribs were seen in many parts of the town.

In Christian tradition, Christmas Crib (also known as a nativity scene, or a manger scene) is the special exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season, of art objects representing the birth of Jesus. The nativity set is a religious tradition that continues to be practised.

As per reports, the French Revolution was said to be the origin of nativity scenes in homes. During the Revolution, access to churches became complicated, so Catholics decided to invent domestic nativity scenes to celebrate Christmas at home. The Provençal santons, referring to each inhabitant of the village, were a great success, as everyone could see themselves in them by having a figurine in their image.

According to tradition, Saint Francis of Assisi organised the first living crib in a grotto, reminding him of the one he had seen in Bethlehem. This crib was created in Greccio, during the night of Christmas 1223. Later, under the influence of the Franciscans, the custom of living nativity scenes gradually spread throughout Europe. Wooden and earthen nativity scenes were gradually made. It was in the 16th century that miniature nativity scenes appeared in churches and convents. Later, they also appeared in homes as an element of decoration and prayer.

This year, in some parts of Kohima town, nativity scenes were also seen decorated in traditional Naga house designs. All government and private offices, including business establishments, educational institutions and so on remain closed during Christmas to commemorate the birth of Christ.

