MHA team to take Nagaland govt views on separate statehood demand

Kohima: An MHA team constituted by the Centre to study a statehood demand in eastern Nagaland is likely to meet officials and elected representatives here on Monday and seek the government’s views on the matter, officials said.



The three-member team headed by Advisor for MHA (Northeast) A K Mishra, and comprising Intelligence Bureau Joint Director Mandeep Singh Tuli and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Northeast division Director A K Dhayani arrived in the state capital on Sunday.

The team, which is in the Northeastern state since Friday, straightaway went to Tuensang and held closed-door meetings with Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) office-bearers.

On Saturday, they met leaders of seven tribal hohos (organisations), Eastern Nagaland Women’s Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, Gaon Burahs (village chieftains) and deputy commissioners and SPs of the six districts in the region.

Meanwhile, ENPO statehood demand talk team leader K Asungba Sangtam, a former lawmaker, told PTI over the phone that the central fact-finding team took note of their views and opinions expressed by other organisations.

ENPO has called for a meeting of its central executive committee on Monday following the MHA team’s visit.

