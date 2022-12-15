Kohima: image.LAND, a remodeled children’s park at Naga Heritage village Kisama where the famous Hornbill festival is held, is set to reopen its doors for visitors from December 18 onwards in a bid to keep the space fully active.

A brainchild of imagi.NATION, a Kohima-based event management company, imagi.LAND, a place for dreams and innovation, was inaugurated last month and was open to the public during the Hornbill festival.

Addressing a press conference at imagi.LAND Kisama, the company’s manager Elivino Seleyi said, “The space will reopen for the public on Sunday. The space has been designed with plenty of space to host events. We have planned to keep the space fully active throughout the year.”

The company, which began in 2018, is managed by a three-member team. During the festival, the space witnessed children, local artistes, and people from all walks of life at the space. Several entrepreneurs also took to the space to exhibit their businesses. Seleyi said the company always has a heart for homegrown business and would take every opportunity to engage with entrepreneurs.

“We saw what we could offer to the Kisama Children’s Park, which had been lying barren for so many years due to lack of maintenance and security. We submitted our proposal to the Tourism Department, which was received well and appreciated by their officials who further helped us complete all the necessary documents needed so as to start the project by writing contracts and other legal letters and documents that were needed before starting construction work on the site,” she said.

Aoakum Walling, Production Manager of imagi.NATION, said it took 52 days for the team to work on the project. As a new sanctuary to relax and rejuvenate, Walling said the space would be open all year round.

Located about 12 km away from the busy streets of Kohima town, the new space may serve as a retreat for both children and adults. To make it a fully active space, Walling said the installation of several infrastructures like tree houses, a swimming pool, and so on are in progress.

Besides children-friendly play stations, the space also has a cafeteria and a ‘3 Shelf Project’, which shelves books for a free book-sharing experience where anyone can take, borrow or share a book.

‘Love lock’ wall, a space to put up locks as a remembrance of their loved ones, is another interesting feature of the space.

Unlike the display of traditions at Kisama, imagi.LAND, nestled below the heritage village, gives a green cover, making it stand out for its contemporary design. While entry for children below 5 years is free, it is charged Rs 100 for others.

The space is available for bookings at:+91 8414 865 221 from Tuesdays to Sundays.

