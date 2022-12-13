Guwahati: YouthNet launched Northeast India’s first ‘Startup Incubation Program’ for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in collaboration with the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and Startup Nagaland, Department of Industries and Commerce on December 12 at YouthNet Dimapur office.

The Startup Incubation Program has been organised as part of the YouthNet Incubation Centre program with a coworking space dedicated to the entrepreneurs of persons with disabilities.

YouthNet Incubation Centre provides access to infrastructure, networking, financing and business-related services to entrepreneurs.

Nuneseno Chase, Director of YouthNet, in her welcome address highlighted the importance of inclusiveness for all kinds of entrepreneurs. She said the program aims at giving a fair chance to learn and develop the skills they need to thrive and their business to prosper.

Lhoushevikho Lhoushe, Inspector of Industries of Startup Nagaland, gave an overview of the key factors of the ‘Startup Nagaland Policy 2019′ and the department initiatives for the entrepreneurs’ benefits. He also hinted at considering designing and amending the policies for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

Ashe H Kiba, Program Coordinator from the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, also highlighted the inclusive programs that allow entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to learn and grow.

Diethono Nakhro, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, through a virtual message thank YouthNet for the opportunities and the government for its efforts to foster and monitor inclusive systems for all categories.

The YouthNet Incubation Centre supports and nurtures innovative entrepreneurs and startups by offering a practical and engaging program to help entrepreneurs build a business successfully.

YouthNet Incubation Centre is the first business incubator in the state under the Startup Nagaland Policy 2019, Department of Industries and Commerce. YouthNet endeavors to embody the entrepreneurial spirit in Nagaland.

Over the years, it has curated programs that attempt to reach every niche of the business ecosystem with 91 entrepreneurs currently in incubation. It has funded over 35 entrepreneurs and conducted over 80 events and also provided coworking spaces to entrepreneurs free of cost.

YouthNet Incubation Centre endeavours to provide support to successfully scaleup business, drive innovation forward and create positive impact.

