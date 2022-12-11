Nagaland records 1,40,299 footfall at Hornbill festival 2022

Kohima: As the 10-day-long Hornbill festival concluded on Saturday, official data showed that a total of 1,40,299 visitors set foot at the mega festival from December 1-10.

Out of the total, 90,860 were local tourists, 48,413 were domestic tourists, and 1,026 were foreign tourists.

The last day recorded the highest number of footfalls on a single day with 22,546 visitors including 7,894 domestic and 67 international tourists.

The second day of the festival witnessed the highest number of foreign tourists on a single day with 221. On the same day, 3,985 domestic and 7,695 local visitors were recorded.

The fifth day of the festival recorded the lowest number of visitors on a single day with a total of 9,158 persons including 76 foreign and 3,972 domestic tourists. On other days, over 11,000 set foot regularly.

Last year, a total of 56,356 tourists were recorded at the festival including 54 foreign and 14,538 domestic tourists, from December 1-4. The festival was called off after 14 civilians were killed by security forces in the Mon district.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of the festival in 2020 was cancelled and held virtually to keep the spirit of the festival alive.

Prior to that, in 2019, a total of 2,82,811 visitors were recorded with 3,015 foreign and 55,584 domestic tourists. 2018 saw 2,51,701 tourists including 2,702 foreign and 37,397 domestic tourists.

As for 2017, a total of 2,43,214 visitors were recorded including 2,401 foreign and 38,700 domestic tourists. As per official data, 1,12,604 were recorded in 2016.

