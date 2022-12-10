Kohima: The 10-day extravagant Hornbill festival concluded on Saturday at the Naga Heritage village Kisama, registering over 1 lakh visitors.

A display of the Naga unity dance by cultural troupes of all tribes, and the lighting of the bonfire by celebrity chef Gary Mehigan, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, and others, signaled the end of the Festival.

Sanjay Kishan Kaul, judge at the Supreme Court and the chief guest, extended his greetings to the peace-loving people of Nagaland, who according to him, co-exist in harmony with their unique cultural and traditional system.

“Nagas are known not only for their bravery but hospitality and warmth which I am experiencing. Nagaland, a land of festivals has been on the national and international map of tourism which is a positive step in ushering development in the state. This kind of festival brings people together from all across the globe and creates a sense of unity in diversity,” he said.

Kaul said the customary laws and traditions are unique which are protected under the constitution of India and the Supreme Court has been recognising and upholding the customary laws of the Nagas.

As the Judiciary is an important pillar of democracy, he said that it is his duty to ensure access to justice for all by bridging gaps.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, addressing the gathering as the special guest, said that the Hornbill festival has become a place for people to gather and share the rich culture and traditions of the Nagas.

Rio was all praises for the cultural troupes and artists who according to him, delivered outstanding performances.

While seven tribes from Eastern Nagaland have abstained from the festival, Rio said that unity is the need of the Naga society. He said that all people should unite and take the right and responsible steps forward, and hand in hand.

The Eastern Naga tribes have abstained from the festival citing hardships faced by the cultural troupes.

