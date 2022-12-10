Kohima: In a scintillating ceremony held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, 23-year-old Hikali Achumi from Zunheboto district was crowned Miss Nagaland 2022.

The B. Tech graduate elegantly walked away with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh along with gift hampers. She also became the state election icon for SVEEP under the Chief Electoral Office.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Phek district’s Kenei Ritse (19) secured the first runner-up position while Jentiren Jamir (21) from Mokokchung secured the second runners-up position. Ritse received a cash reward of Rs 70,000 and Jamir received Rs 50,000, along with gift hampers for both.

The runners-up of the beauty contest would also be the district icons for SVEEP.

Also Read | International Hornbill Naga Wrestling c’ship: Kezhaseluo-o Pienyü retains title

Phek district’s Kenei Ritse (19) secured the first runner-up position while Jentiren Jamir (21) from Mokokchung secured the second runners-up position

Other subtitle winners of the contest include Miss Talent-Ketouü Pfüsenuo (Kohima), Miss Photogenic – Kenei Ritse (Phek), Miss Perfect 10 – Chochoi Lhoujem (Dimapur), Queen of Hearts – Linovi P Kiba (Zunheboto), Miss Beautiful Skin – Jentiren Jamir (Mokokchung) and Miss Beautiful Smile – Hikali Achumi (Zunheboto). These winners received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.

The contest was judged by Dr. Abeni Khuvung, Lhouvi Mezhur and Theja Therieh, and Miss North-East 2022 Irene Dkhar and 1st runner-up of Miss North-East 2022 Eshanee Hatumuria as the guest judges.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event was presented by the Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland, powered by the Department of Tourism, and supported by the Chief Electoral Office.

Also Read | In Pics: Hornbill Festival begins sans eastern Nagas participation

Trending Stories









