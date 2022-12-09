Kohima: The Hornbill festival, popularly known as the “festival of festivals”, has brought people from across the globe to the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, about 12 km from Kohima. It is the only place where one can experience the vibrant culture and tradition of the various Naga tribes, all together.
What’s interesting is the people who come to the festival from all walks of life. EastMojo caught up with civil service aspirants, photographers, cultural performers, entrepreneurs, tourists, and more, to learn about the humans of Hornbill — the backbone of the festival.
Civil service aspirants cooking their way back to roots
Few meters away from the main arena, we met a group of young civil service aspirants in their......
