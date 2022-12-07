Kohima: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday informed that the 4-lane road project covering 14.93 KM under package-I would be completed before the new year.

Taking to Twitter, Gadkari wrote, “The 14.93 Km project of 4-Lane from Dimapur to Kohima Road (Package-I) in the state of Nagaland will be completed this year. The investment in this project is of Rs. 387 Crores”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more The 14.93 Km project of 4-Lane from Dimapur to Kohima Road (Package-I) in the state of Nagaland will be completed this year. The investment in this project is of Rs. 387 Crores. #PragatiKaHighway#GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/cJzX81YOCw — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 6, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Gadkari said that the project will not only provide better connectivity between Nagaland and Manipur but also reduce the travel time to a great extent.

He then said that under the leadership of the Prime minister, works are undertaken with a vision to provide the best road infrastructure in the country.

In the September state assembly session, Nagaland chief minister said that the four-lane road project, which was announced by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in October 2003, is still “struggling after 12 years”, despite it being announced to be the first four-lane road in the northeast region.

Rio had said that changes in the government (at both central and local levels) and land acquisition issues kept the project in cold storage.

As per data, under package-I of the road project, the total work order was Rs 387 crore with the Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor under M/s Ramky – ECI (JV).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While the appointed date of the package was September 16, 2016, the scheduled date of completion was September 15, 2019. EoT (time extension) for package-I was made due to the unprecedented rain, extremely adverse weather conditions and COVID restriction.

EOT-II for the package was also given for unprecedented rain, extremely adverse weather conditions and non-shifting of HT towers.

The PWD (NH) had stated that hindrances due to unprecedented/unseasonal adverse weather conditions, shortage of bitumen, landslides, working constraints and COVID restrictions, were reasons for the delay of work for Package-I and also for package-II.

Also read | Arunachal forest officer rescued hours after abduction, 4 arrested

Trending Stories









