Nagaland: Kohima Forest Division releases book titled ‘feathers and leaves’

Kohima: The Kohima Forest Division, on Tuesday released a book titled “Feathers and leaves” documenting the varieties of flora and fauna found at the Forest colony in Kohima where its head office is located.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kohima, Rajkumar M, informed that there is general idea about the locality as a residential area with offices around. However, the locality, he said, is covered by forest which serves as a haven for the rich flora and fauna.

The book was conceptualized with the hope to ignite the need for community participation in conserving biodiversity, he shared. The book, which documents 30 birds and 14 trees, was published under the Nagar Van scheme. Rajkumar hoped that the book would serve as a guide for those who want to do birdwatching in Kohima.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Dharmendra Prakash expressed delight in learning about the variety of species of birds and trees that were locally found in the locality. He encouraged the team to continue its documentations on the flora and fauna of the state, and create more awareness about it to the public.

Nagaland Senior Forest Officials and Kohima Forest Division Team were present during the release of the book.

E-book of the newly released “Feathers and Leaves: Flora and Fauna Documented in Forest Colony, Kohima” is available in the link here.

