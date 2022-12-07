Kohima: Altogether 66,133 tourists visited the picturesque Naga Heritage village Kisama till Monday, where the Hornbill festival is being held.

The total includes 44,382 locals, 21,049 domestic tourists and 702 foreigners, Tourism Department Deputy Director Toka E Tuccumi said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on December 1, the 10-day festival has been showcasing Nagaland’s deep-rooted traditions and its rich cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity and grandeur, the official said.

Tourists praised the state government in visitors’ dairy at various locations within the vicinity of Kisama, some 12 kilometres from the state capital Kohima.

Madhumita D from Karbi Anglong of Assam lauded the local administration and the state tourism department for “very nice hospitality”.

“Thank you and I welcome and invite you all to Karbi Anglong,” she said.

Chennai’s Sanjeev Bhola said he felt proud of Nagaland with “a state so diverse in culture as part of India”.

Kizystot and Doratq from Poland also wrote “really enjoying the festival of festivals. Love & Peace”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

All the tribes of Nagaland take part in the festival, named after the hornbill bird which is present in their folklore. People can enjoy Naga food, songs, dances and customs during the festival.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), an apex body of seven major tribes in six districts, has decided to boycott the Hornbill festival to press for their demand for a separate state of ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

Also read | Manipur: Sec 144 imposed, 7 held after mobs clash over ‘religious site’ in Imphal East

Trending Stories









