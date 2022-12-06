Oting, Mon: It has been a year since 31-year-old Yeihwang Konyak survived a massacre by security forces at Tiru, Oting, on December 4 that killed six coal miners over a case of “mistaken identity”. He was among the two that survived, only to be “neither dead nor alive”.

Nagaland had witnessed one of the worst tragedies in its history when a total of 14 civilians were killed following the ambush, and the death of one security personal.

“Even though he survived, he is not living his life. He has survived the incident but it is like......