Guwahati: The Kohima Lotha Students’ Union (KLSU) and several Lotha organisations have condemned the murder of Thungchibemo Humtsoe by unknown miscreants on November 30 at Lerie Chazou in Kohima.

Condemning the incident, the students’ body has demanded stringent punishment against the perpetrators of the gruesome murder.

“Such an act of murder is alien to the Naga culture. Therefore, we request the investigating agency to leave no stone unturned and arrest all the culprits involved in the heinous crime. We also want the motive behind the murder of the innocent youth to be disclosed in the public domain at the earliest,” Lirhonthung Kithan, president of Kohima Lotha Students’ Union, said.

He said KLSU and all its affiliated units have faith in the judicial system. “We will extend our cooperation to the investigating agency. We also appeal to the law enforcement agency to deliver justice to the bereaved families at the earliest. We also strongly appeal to the investigating agency to furnish all details and background of the culprits to the victim’s family,” Kithan said.

As per the statement from the victim’s family, the body of Thungchibemo Humtsoe was found in a deplorable state near a footpath.

Meanwhile, KLSU also warned that any individual, organisation found involved in hampering or sabotaging the investigation process under any circumstances will have to face serious consequences.

The union said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and assured of their support to the victim’s family.

