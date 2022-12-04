Kohima: A year on, the death of 14 civilians in Mon have not been forgotten by the public. Black flags were flown and candles were lit across parts of Nagaland and Manipur on Sunday in remembrance of those killed by security forces a year ago.

In Oting, where it all started, residents observed ‘black day’ at the public ground. Exactly a year ago, 14 civilians were killed by security forces. Hundreds of residents, including families of those who were killed, remembered the dead.

Hymns and prayers were sung to pay tribute to the 13 innocent lives lost. On December 4, 2021, security forces mercilessly gunned down six coal miners returning home from work over a case of ‘mistaken identity’.

In a series of incidents that followed, seven more were gunned down and one army jawan was killed. The next day, one more civilian was killed by security forces at Mon town taking the death toll of civilians to 14.

On Sunday, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) team along with the representatives from All Nagaland College Students’ Union, All Sumi Students’ (SKK) and Ao Students’ Conference (AKM) had a solemn ceremony to pay homage to the lives of those who were “brutally massacred” by the Indian armed forces at Oting.

The NSF informed that the flag of the Federation will be flying at half mast till Monday in honour of the innocent lives that were “cruelly taken away” by its “adversaries.” NSF President Kegwayhun Tep, while addressing the gathering, reaffirmed the non-cooperation extended by the Federation towards the Indian Armed Forces/paramilitary forces across the Nagaland homeland.

While extending his solidarity to the family members of the victims, he also lamented that Justice is yet to be served.

NSF General secretary Süpuni NG Philo informed that the Federation and its Federating units and Subordinate bodies shall continue to work towards ensuring that the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act AFSPA is repealed from the entire Naga homeland.

Candlelight vigils were also organised by various bodies, including the Rongmei Naga Students Organisation Manipur(RNSOM), Poumai Naga Tsüdoumai Me (PNTM), Lotha Students Union (LSU), Naga Students Union Chandel.

