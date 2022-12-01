New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the people of Nagaland on its 60th statehood day and conveyed her best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.
The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar was formed on this day in 1963.
“Greetings to the people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day. Nagaland is a state with diverse tribal culture and a rich heritage. I was touched by the warmth of the people during my recent visit to the state. My best wishes for bright and prosperous future of the people of Nagaland,” Murmu tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Nagaland on its statehood day, and said India takes great pride in the state’s culture.
“Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come,” Modi tweeted.
