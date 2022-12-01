Kohima: Kicking off the 23rd edition of the annual Hornbill Festival at Naga heritage village Kisama, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Nagaland is a focal centre for the Government of India’s Act East policy.

Dhankhar made the statement while addressing the gathering at the festival arena on Thursday. He informed the Centre’s seriousness to develop the Northeast region for which a separate ministry was set up.

The chief guest of the festival recalled being enthralled by the energy and enthusiasm of the Nagas on his arrival to the state.

The ‘festival of festivals’ and the Naga culture, he said, would be imprinted in his heart, adding that the glorious history, unique culture, food, dances, crafts, and so on, are captivating.

He also observed that Nagaland has great potential in the tourism sector.

As the G-20 presidency assumes in India, he said that the historic development will enable the world to experience the Naga hospitality when a meeting of G20 will be held in the state in April next year.

On the occasion, the Vice President also released a postage stamp to commemorate the festival. The logo and official video of the G-20 presidency was also launched.

Meanwhile, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said that the Government of India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring the development of the region.

As beneficiaries, he said that the people should make up their minds and create a conducive atmosphere for welcoming the new dawn for a peaceful and progressive Nagaland.

As Nagaland celebrates the 60th statehood day, he urged the people to look back and introspect at what has been achieved over the last 60 years, and what ground remains to be covered.

With regard to the Naga political issue, he hoped that a final agreement – one that is fair to all and meets the expectations and aspirations of all, would soon be reached.

Following the inaugural ceremony, cultural and musical performances were held at the main arena at Kisama. Cultural performances from participating tribes would begin from the second day onwards.

