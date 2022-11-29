Kohima: The final countdown for the 23rd Hornbill Festival has begun.

This year, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the inaugural ceremony of the 10-day festival on December 1 as the chief guest.

Advisor to Tourism and Art & Culture H Khehovi Yepthomi confirmed the Vice President’s visit to the state during a press conference on Tuesday at Kohima.

Preparations for the festival, he said, have been put into place and all necessary arrangements to host the festival have been made.

Following the statehood day celebration at the Secretariat Complex in the morning, the festival would be held at the Naga Heritage village at Kisama at 4 pm.

Nagaland governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi would also grace the festival as the chief host, while chief minister Neiphiu Rio and advisor to tourism minister Yepthomi would grace it as host and festival host respectively.

Ambassador of France to India, HE Emmanuel Lenain; His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia & British High Commissioner for Western India, Alan Gemmell; Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell Ao, would grace the festival as honoured guests.

Like the previous years, cultural performances would be showcased at the main arena from 10 am-12 pm and from 1 pm-3 pm. As many as 18 cultural troupes, he informed, would showcase their traditional dances, songs and games.

A total of 132 stalls, including 100 MSMEs would be set up at the Kisama heritage village. Despite the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) decision to abstain from participation in the Hornbill festival, Yepthomi remains hopeful that all tribes from across the state would positively participate in the event.

Earlier, the state cabinet had appealed to the ENPO to allow cultural troupes and others to participate in the festival.

