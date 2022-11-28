Guwahati: Nagaland is known as the land of festivals as each tribe celebrates its own festival with passion. People of Nagaland celebrate their festivals with fervor and gusto. They consider it sacred and hence participation in these celebrations is compulsory.

To encourage and promote cultural heritage of the state, Government of Nagaland organizes the Hornbill festival every year in the first week of December. It is also called the ‘Festival of Festivals’.

The festival will be held from December 1 to December 10 at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, about 12 km from state capital Kohima.

People from the state and other regions of India come together for the event and participate in the festival’s vigorous activities, crafts, sporting events, food festivals, and games. Fashion and beauty pageants, traditional archery, Naga wrestling, music performances and other traditional shows are some main features of the festival.

ILP or the Permit to enter Nagaland

It is mandatory for all domestic tourists to obtain Inner Line Permit (ILP) for entry to Nagaland.

The ILP fee is INR 50 for 15 days and INR 500 for 365 days.

You can obtain the ILP by logging in to the Government of Nagaland’s official website.

Domestic tourists can log in to www.ilp.nagaland.gov.in to register for ILP.

After registration a One Time Password (OTP) will be generated through an SMS alert on the registered phone number to verify the applicant.

Thereafter, details of the applicant shall be submitted along with a passport-size photo and a valid government recognised Photo ID such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, EPIC card, driving licence, passport or government ID card.

For children below 10 years, only a school photo ID is required. After all required details are filled up, the applicant can process to submit the online application.

The submitted details are automatically transmitted electronically, following which the applicant will receive the approval of the ILP electronically.

Domestic tourists who wish to extend their stay beyond 15 or 30 days can undergo the same online ILP registration as each applicant is assigned a unique permanent code.

Foreign tourists can enter the state with any permits but they should also register with the Foreigner’s Registration Officer (FRRO) of the district they visit or the nearest Police Station within 24 hours of their arrival.

The online ILP portal was launched to ease the ILP registration process for any tourist visiting the state, particularly during the Hornbill Festival. The move is an attempt towards e-governance and aimed to improve the overall quality of monitoring the implementation of the ILP regime.

The Nagaland Government has also approved 43 tour operators to facilitate visitors which can be accessed on the state’s official tourism website. As many as 66 paying guest, homestays and several hotels in Nagaland have also been listed by the state.

