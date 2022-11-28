Nagaland cabinet appeals Eastern Naga body to allow participation at Hornbill

Kohima: Following a meeting of the State Cabinet at Naga Heritage Village Kisama on Monday, the state government has requested the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) to allow the cultural troupes and other people from the districts of Eastern Nagaland to participate in the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

“The Cabinet noted that the grievances raised by ENPO and tribal Hohos of the respective tribes with regard to the participation of cultural troupes in Hornbill festival have been duly addressed by the Government by providing necessary additional facilities,” an update from the Nagaland chief secretary J Alam said.

It also informed that the Cabinet has noted that the Union Home Minister has already given an appointment to meet the ENPO delegation on December 3 in Delhi.

With regard to the demand for a separate State, the Cabinet was of the view that whenever the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Session is convened, the MLAs of Eastern Nagaland Legislatures Union (ENLU), if and when they desire to discuss it, may move accordingly and the same shall be deliberated threadbare.

After detailed deliberations, the Cabinet has decided to make the appeal to the ENPO and the tribes of the districts of Eastern Nagaland to participate in the Hornbill Festival by allowing their cultural troupes to join the festival and also run the tribal Morungs.

The ENPO had earlier announced its decision to abstain from participating in the festival due to hardships faced by the participants.

