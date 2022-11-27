Nagaland: Kohima all prepped up for 10-day Hornbill night carnival

Kohima: It is about that time of the year when residents in Kohima get to experience the nights that come to life as the city is all prepped up to witness the annual 10-day night carnival, which coincides with the mega Hornbill festival from December 1-10.

Addressing a press conference at Kohima on Sunday evening, President of Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Kezhazer Angami informed that the carnival will be organized by KCCI in coordination with the Tourism department, Kohima Municipal Council (KMC), and district administration.

Officials of the Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) addresses as press conference in Kohima on Sunday

The carnival, he said, is a major attraction for residents and tourists. But what makes it special is the nightlife that brings families and people on the streets of Kohima, as the city normally goes to sleep early. With the city covered in lights, good food and music, the night carnival also ignites the Christmas spirit among the people.

The night carnival, he said, is also an opportunity to promote Naga cuisines, and craftsmanship. While drinking and serving of alcohol is strictly prohibited, he said that local wine entrepreneurs have the permit to sell sealed bottled wines.

Despite being a crowd pulling event, he said that so far, no accurate data has been presented that ascertains the revenue generation as entrepreneurs in the past refrained from providing actual earning estimates when surveys were conducted by the Tourism department. In this regard, he said that the KCCI has notified entrepreneurs to cooperate with the data collection agencies for the upcoming carnival.

Convenor of the management committee, Tolto Vizol informed that licenses to open stalls have been allotted at Rs 3000 for regular, Rs 6000 for semi premium, and Rs 10,000 for premium categories.

This year, about 130 stalls will be set up along the stretch from Y-junction near Khouchiezie (Kohima Local Ground) to Razhü point, he added.

Co-convenor of the management committee, Azai Kerhuo informed that the carnival will be an eco-friendly space for visitors as all protocols to maintain a plastic free zone will be maintained.

To address the issue of inflation during the carnival, she informed that the KCCI will be regulating the rates of goods and services to ensure that the prices are not exorbitant.

Awards for stalls, she said, will be introduced for categories including ‘most innovative’ stall, ‘best decorated building’, ‘cleanest’ stall, and other events like mobile photography contest and a lucky draw.

An interesting feature of this year’s night carnival will be to witness entrepreneurs adorn themselves in traditional attire on the inaugural night of the carnival, in a bid to promote culture and tradition of the Nagas.

The Hornbill night carnival will be held from 4-9PM on all 10 days and entry to the carnival is free of cost.

To spruce up Kohima town for the festivities, social works across the city will be conducted on November 30 from 6-9AM.

