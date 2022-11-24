Kohima: The Konyak Union and Konyak elders recently held a two-day sitting with members of the Naga negotiating groups—NSCN(IM) and NNPGs at the Mon headquarters to deliberate on the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

An official update from the Konyak Union (KU) through its President Tingthok Konyak and general secretary Manpang K Wangyen informed that the meeting with the leaders of various Naga Political Groups along with Regional Authorities was held on November 17-18.

The house, it said, seriously deliberated and understood that Frontier Nagaland state demand as it is an aspiration of the ENPO area for a separate statehood to fulfil economic and administrative demands of its region and that it should not be misconstrued or misinterpreted.

The KU also apprised the Naga Political Groups to consider ENPO sentiment for a Frontier Nagaland state in the event of early Naga political settlement. “The house understood that both the issues at hand are for a just cause,” it said.

During the meeting, Konyak leaders from the negotiating parties of NSCN (IM) and NNPGs also informed the gathering about the current status of the Indo-Naga Political Talks vis a vis Naga Solution. The house deliberated at length on the issue of Naga Solution and the possible implication it may have on the Konyak Naga Tribe and the Nagas at large, it added.

The Konyak Union had also expressed its profound happiness and satisfaction with regard to the recently concluded Kolkata Conclave under the initiative of Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) between the two negotiating parties of NSCN (IM) and NNPGs on October 17-18, to sort out differences and to bring about understanding for an inclusive, acceptable and honourable Naga political Solution to the protracted Naga issues which the Nagas have been yearning for decades.

The meeting reaffirmed Naga Unity as a matter of utmost importance for all Nagas sans existing geo-political demarcations and to support wholeheartedly an early Naga Political Solution. The meeting also reaffirmed December 18, 2007, Tuensang Resolutions to maintain peace and unity in the ENPO area in particular and in all the Naga inhabited areas in general.

