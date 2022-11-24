Nagaland: Barak FC wins Capt Kenguruse Memorial Trophy 2022

Kohima: Fan favourite Barak FC on Wednesday night won the 6th edition of Capt (Late) N Kenguruse Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous) Memorial Football Tournament after it defeated Lengreng FC by a 2-1 score line.

The final match, played at the Indira Gandhi (IG) stadium in Kohima, witnessed over a thousand spectators. The 9-day long tournament organised by the Inspectorate General of Assam Rifles (North) in collaboration with Nagaland Football Association (NFA) came to a close following a scintillating closing ceremony graced by Nagaland chief secretary J Alam as the chief guest.

The winning team walked away with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh along with the running trophy and citations. Their opponent received Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, Head Hunters FC (164 Infantry Battalion TA Naga) & Tehok FC, Mon were awarded with Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 each for securing third and fourth positions respectively.

Nagaland chief secretary J Alam handing over the cash reward to the winning team, Barak FC

In the individual categories, Athanah Newmai and Haileuyibe of Barak FC with six goals each shared the Golden Boot receiving Rs 10,000. Alemse of Head Hunters FC (164 TA) won the Best Goal Keeper and was awarded Rs 6,000.

Haotinmang Thomsong of Head Hunters FC(164 TA) won the Best MidFielder and walked away with a cash reward of Rs 6,000. Mapie of Barak FC was awarded as the Best Manager winning a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

Briefing the gathering, chief secretary J Alam appreciated the tireless efforts of the Assam Rifles in ensuring peace and prosperity in the state. He said that Nagas are second to none and hoped that the tournament will ignite the spirit and passion of Naga youth for football, which will further create avenues to achieve their aspirations and dreams.

Alam also announced additional prize money amounting to Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for the top three winners respectively. 16 teams from different districts of the state participated in the tournament.

