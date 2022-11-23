Nagaland: Angami Sports Association fetes NE Olympics medalists

Kohima: A total of 33 sportspersons from the Angami Naga tribe who secured medals at the recently concluded North East Olympics were felicitated by Angami Sports Association (ASA), apex sports body of the tribe, on Wednesday at Talimeren conference room, Nagaland Olympics Association (NOA) office complex in Kohima.

A cumulative record of 44 medals, including both individual and group categories, was achieved.

Out of the total, eight are gold medalists (including six individual medalists), 18 silver medalists (including five individual medalists), and 18 bronze medalists (including seven individual medalists).

The categories in which the medals were secured include Athletics, Badminton, Archery, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Basketball, Lawn Tennis, and Wrestling.

While gold medalists received Rs 3000 each along with citations, the silver and bronze medalists each received Rs 2000 and Rs 1500 respectively along with citations.

Best Athlete in the above-20 men category, Neiketoulie Belho, who secured gold in 4X100 M relay, 100 M, and Long jump, was awarded with a cash reward of Rs 3000.

ASA President Lhoubeizo Mere Kesiyie, while felicitating the sportspersons, lauded their performances at the recently concluded NE Olympics which was held at Shillong, Meghalaya.

He encouraged the sportspersons to be humble and continue giving their best in order to strive higher. He also advised them to constantly seek the blessings of the Almighty and follow disciplinary behaviour.

Furthermore, he also encouraged sportspersons to take up sports as a profession and not just as a one-time feat. While the achievement of the athletes is beyond expectations, he urged them to maintain consistency.

