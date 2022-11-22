Nagaland: Centre’s ‘delaying game’ getting on nerves, says NSCN-IM

Kohima: As the ongoing peace talks on the Naga political issue seem to be going nowhere, the NSCN-IM said that it is wary of the Government of India (GoI) getting over-sensitive on core issues that are not negotiable and that the over-indulgence by GoI in playing delaying game is something that is getting on the nerves of its negotiation team.

The NSCN-IM, through its bi-monthly news bulletin, Nagalim Voice, said that the rising temperature of the Indo-Naga political talks is all about the deliberate twists and turns of the plot. “Language, the use of words can be crucial in this sensitive stage of the Indo-Naga political talks. NSCN Talk Team has, however, conducted the talks with extraordinary vigour, patience and energy of temperament,” the group said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While the Centre’s delay tactic is getting on the nerves, the group said it would hold its ground though it finds the GOI’s cynicism wearing at times.

“Considering the complexity of the Naga political issue it is not surprising that it has dragged on for more than 25 years. However, the complexity of phenomena should not be used to play dirty with the Naga issue with divisive agenda. The principle of “one people one nation” that has guided the Naga political movement for the last seven decades cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” it said.

According to the group, the principle of one people one nation as symbolised by the Naga National Flag is targeted desperately. “We feel this is unfairly intrusive. It should not be forgotten that huge sentimental value is attached to the Naga National Flag. The pride and honour that goes with the Naga National Flag are all about the God-given history and identity of the Naga people,” said the NSCN-IM.

It added that what God has given cannot be a topic of bargaining at the Indo-Naga negotiating table, for it is the truth of Naga history.

Also Read | Nagaland: Barak, Lengreng FCs to vie for trophy in memory of Kargil martyr

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









