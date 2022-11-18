Guwahati: Nagaland government as part of the Indian delegates for the first time hosted a session at the ongoing UN Climate Conference COP 27 in Sharm el-sheikh, Egypt.

The UN climate summit is being attended by more than 33,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries, making it the second-largest COP summit till date.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state was represented by Dharmendra Prakash, PCCF & HOFF; M. Senthil CCF (Dept. of Environment Forest and Climate Change); and Dr. Atoho, Director, Climate Studies and Knowledge Solutions Centre, Dept. of Science & Technology.

Dr. Atoho Jakhalu stated that it is a historic moment as Nagaland for the first time hosted a session at such a global climate event, showcasing the state’s ongoing work and also launching an international research initiative on indigenous conservation for development and livelihood.

The international research initiative was supported by UNESCO India, UNESCO LINKS Paris, Nagaland University, Cambridge University Alumni Development Initiative (CaFNEI), Indigenous Research For NE India, CIFOR-ICRAF, Department of Environment Forests and Climate Change, and NESUDS/Climate Studies and Knowledge Solutions Centre of Department of Science & Technology.

He also stressed the need to highlight successful community-best practices such as Tizu Valley Biodiversity Conservation and Livelihood Network among many others across the state to be integrated into research, policy, and development.

He added that such an initiative required immense political will and also thanked the state government for providing all the necessary support to seamlessly launch the international research initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Some G20 meetings planned across NE region, Aizawl to host one

Trending Stories









