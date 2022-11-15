Mon: As the demand for “Frontier Nagaland” by the Eastern Naga People’s Organization (ENPO) echoes, the apex body of the region is set to hold a crucial meeting with its elected representatives, tribal bodies, and federating units at the Konyak Union office in Mon on Wednesday.

ENPO President Tsapikiu Sangtam informed EastMojo that the main agenda of the meeting is with regard to their demand for a separate state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Last month, the apex body of the Eastern Nagas had decided to demand the resignation of its 20 MLAs if the Government of India did not pay heed to its demand.

It had also reaffirmed its August 26, 2022, resolution where it adopted a resolution of ‘not taking part in any election process of the central and state goernment until and unless a separate statehood is granted by the Government of India, as demanded by the people of Eastern Nagaland under the aegis of ENPO’.

It said that with no early response from the Central government towards its demand for separate statehood, the demand for the resignation of 20 legislators representing Eastern Nagas at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) will be made along with the resignation of all political party workers, both at the central and regional level.

Seven tribal bodies, including the Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom People’s Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC), had endorsed the resolution.

It had also adopted a resolution to abstain from participating in the annual Hornbill Festival at Kisama, Kohima, from this year onwards due to the hardships faced by the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting is scheduled to take the Statehood Demand movement way forward.

The ENPO has also invited any like-minded ENPO members to attend the CEC meeting with proper consultation with their respective Tribal Bodies.

An official of the Konyak Union (KU) informed that around 300 people will be attending the meeting.

Also read | NEOG 2022: Assam holding on to medals lead into penultimate day

Trending Stories









