Kohima: Tension erupted at the disputed areas along Peren-Chumoukedima border over land issues on Monday, compelling the imposition of Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on both sides of the border.

Police sources confirmed to EastMojo that the situation was tense following violence in the border area near Lamhai Namdi village in Peren. Some locals were injured in the violence, police sources confirmed, but refused to divulge details as the incident was under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Additional police forces have been deployed at the disputed area and top police officers rushed to the site of the incident, police sources said.

Reliable sources have informed that at least three persons were injured from shotgun shots. As per a source, the incident happened when locals on the Peren side ambushed locals from the other end who were allegedly on their way to destroy structures that were set up in the disputed area.

Lamhai Namdi is a proposed village under the Peren district of Nagaland, but there has been no proper demarcation of its boundary between the Peren and then Dimapur districts, now Chümoukedima, and hence, under dispute.

Deputy Commissioner of Peren Vineet Kumar ordered Section 144 CrPC to ensure public peace and tranquillity and alerted travellers on the Moon-Kimyevi-Mhainistir-Peren route and the Dimapur-Pimla-Peren route to practise caution during travel.

This order came to force at 12 pm on Monday and will remain enforced until further order.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Although tension due to land disputes along the border existed, it was after over a decade that killings were reported from the disputed area last year when three persons were killed, and two vehicles were torched.

Despite the state government’s direction to maintain “status quo” at the disputed area, sources on conditions of anonymity told EastMojo that structures and cultivation continued at the disputed area. The incident, the source alleged, is an outcome of the “inaction of the government.”

A battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), the source said, is also stationed at the disputed area where the incident took place.

Similar incidents of destruction of structures, firing and threats have been reported from the area over the years.

Also Read | Nagaland: 3 killed at disputed area bordering Peren-Dimapur

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









