Guwahati: Creative Director of Cane Concept and Founder of Urra Design, Aku Zeliang has won the Elle Deco International Design Award (EDIDA) ‘Young Talent of the Year 2022’ organised by Elle Decor. He was also the runner-up in the seating category.

The Nagaland-based design studio is committed to an amalgam of traditional skills and materials in all their work. A reminder of the rich heritage, he collaborates with indigenous craftspeople to create artifacts and objects.

He is an alumni of Mayo College in Ajmer and Pearl Academy of Fashion in New Delhi. The budding designer realised the potential of the region when it comes to interior designing, and at a very young age ventured into the world of designing to contribute towards the beauty and uniqueness of the northeast region.

His desire to do something different prompted him to set up his firm ‘Urra’ to further his career in the field of interior design. When he started in 2012, he was the youngest interior designer from the northeast.

EDIDA is a stage where designers bring in an artistic balance between infinite radiation, significant texture, and innovative furniture. It is a platform where designers can showcase sheer brilliance and craftsmanship in design.

