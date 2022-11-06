Guwahati: Celebrating the 25 years of its glorious journey, the Guwahati Eastern Nagaland Students’ Union (GENSU) observed its 25th anniversary on Friday at the PWD Convention and Training Centre in Guwahati.

The silver jubilee was observed under the theme “Roots and Wings”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ceremony was inaugurated by chief guest Tinojongshi Chang, Joint Secretary, Department of Rural Development of Nagaland. Pastor Peter Thong, Naga Christian Fellowship Guwahati, dedicated the souvenir commemorating the silver jubilee.

President of the Nagaland Solar Contractors Union Kyupise Sangtam was the special invitee on the occasion.

Ilika Zhimomi, Deputy resident commissioner Nagaland House Guwahati; jubilee planning committee convenor Laji Luyanba; Eastern Naga Students’ Federation president Chingmak Chang; and rounding member N Manpang Konyak spoke on the occasion.

The chief guest in his speech spoke about the past history of GENSU and concluded with his best wishes for its future endeavours.

The event was organised by GENSU under the leadership of Bangli M Phom, president of GENSU, along with the Jubilee planning committee convenor Laji Luyanba and secretary N Langphong Konyak.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A cultural show was presented by the seven tribes of Eastern Nagaland. Adding variety to the event was a special performance presented by Azi and Aro. 5 Minutes Band from Nagaland enthralled the audiences with Hindi songs.

Also read | Assam: Drugs worth Rs 15 crore seized from Sonapur

Trending Stories









