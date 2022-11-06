Christ King Church Kohima wins 1st Nagaland Catholic Choral Fiesta

Kohima: Christ the King Church (CKC) Kohima village emerged as the winner of the 1st Nagaland Catholic Choral Fiesta (NCCF) held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on Saturday.

Held under the theme “Una Fides Una Voce” meaning “One Faith One Voice”, the musical event was organised by the Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN), an apex lay organisation of the Catholics.

St. Francis De Sales (SFS) Parish Kohima town secured the first runner-up position, followed by Mary Help of Christians Cathedral Kohima as the second runner-up. While the winner walked away with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, the first and second runners-up received Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 70,0000 respectively.

St. Ignitius Parish Razeba under Phek district and St. Paul Parish Phesama under Kohima district received consolation prizes of Rs 50,000 each.

Advisor to the chief minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha graced the musical event as the special guest, while advisor to the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) Theja Meru was the guest of honor.

Addressing the gathering, Metha said the event is a time of fellowship and an opportunity to celebrate the young talents of Nagaland. He lauded the Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) for the “wonderful project” and said that the Catholic community has made significant contributions across the world.

He also praised the Catholic community for the contributions made towards the Naga society, particularly in terms of education and healthcare.

Highlighting the Catholic community as a global community with a vast network, he said government and non-governmental organisations should work with the Catholic community for the benefit of children.

Recalling his recent visit to St. Joseph’s university in Dimapur, he reiterated his commitment that a centre of excellence in sports will be brought to the university if an athletic track is built by the management. In this regard, he said that the state government aims to bring experts and national trainers to colleges and universities to train younger sportspersons.

It is time for Nagaland to be known for the right reasons and ‘Brand Nagaland” must grow in positive nature, he said. Questioning for how long the state will be known for insurgencies, he said that it is time for the people to take destiny into their own hands. He also urged the youth to be hardworking.

Further, he informed that the winner of the competition will get the opportunity to perform at the Hornbill festival and will be trained by experts from TaFMA.

Advisor to the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) Theja Meru, addressing the gathering as the guest of honour, said there is a good space for music and arts in the state.

Platforms like the 1st NCCF, he said, groom and train the youth. He encouraged upcoming musicians to dream big and be proud of what they do. He said the TaFMA would continue to support the Catholic community in all ways possible.

The top five choirs were selected from among 9 choirs that performed at the musical event. The top 9 were selected from out of 28 teams that auditioned for the fiesta.

Earlier, delivering the presidential address, Johnny Ruangmei informed that the Catholic Church is the second largest church in the state. The talents of the youth, he said, are unexplored.

The fiesta is the first of its kind that brought Catholic youth from all across Nagaland. He added that it is a learning experience and the baby step taken is a stepping stone towards the growth of the church.

The event began with Shepherd’s blessings by Most Reverend Dr. James Thoppil, Bishop of Kohima.

Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement (NCYM) performed ‘Baba Yetu’, while other special numbers were performed by Rev Fr Gabriel Gaikhan, Nounengu Augustine Whuorie, Ketoulhoutuo Dominic Zuyie, and Menguseü Suokhrie.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Elias T Lotha, while the final blessing was pronounced by Kohima Diocese, vicar general Fr Neisalhou Carlos.

