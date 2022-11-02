Kohima: Upon arrival to Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon, President of India Droupadi Murmu urged women in the state to be more involved in public life, sharing her belief that women, if empowered, will bring new dimension to development in the state.

See more LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's address at civic reception & inauguration of projects at Kohima https://t.co/ekyqZYPWZf — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 2, 2022

Addressing the public at the civic reception held in honor of the President at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, Murmu said, “I am told that the literacy rate among women in the state is higher than the national average and Nagaland is the safest place for women in the country. This demonstrates the high respect given to the women in the Naga society.”

Murmu, who is also the first President from a tribal community, was all praises for the tribal state of Nagaland. She also congratulated Member of Parliament (MP) Phangnon Konyak on becoming the first women member of Rajya Sabha (RS) from Nagaland.

See more This is my second visit to the North-East in less than a month. This highlights the new national commitment to the people of the region. pic.twitter.com/muluaU7WsX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 2, 2022

“I would urge women to come forward and get more involved in public life. If women are empowered, there is more development in society. Women lead with empathy, with care and they will give a new dimension to the development journey of Nagaland,” she said.

Ahead of her address, tribal representatives from the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC), Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO), Tenyimi People’s Organization (TPO), other tribes and other communities, each presented traditional items to the President.

The President also virtually inaugurated, laid foundation stones, and launched various projects on her arrival to the state. A state cultural programme and state banquet at the state banquet,is scheduled to be held at 6 PM in honor of her visit.

