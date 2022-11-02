Kohima/Aizawl/Gangtok: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit three northeastern states Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim on a four-day tour beginning Wednesday, officials said.

On her maiden visit to these states after assuming office, she will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects.

Murmu will first reach Kohima, the Nagaland capital, on Wednesday and the state government will accord her a civic reception.

The President will virtually inaugurate newly constructed government schools, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads, and Kohima Super Market, officials said.

On Thursday, the President will pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema, one of the oldest villages inhabited by people of the Angami tribe, located about 15 km from the state capital. She will interact with the village council members there and also members of self-help groups.

Murmu, on the same day, will grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University in Aizawl and inaugurate various education-related projects in the state.

She will also attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Mizoram government in her honour at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl.

The President will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl on Friday.

Murmu will start her two-day visit to Sikkim from November 4 and will be accorded a civic reception in the Himalayan state, the officials said.

She will virtually inaugurate Atal Setu at Rangpo on Sevoke-Gangtok road, a two-lane Chisopani traffic tunnel in East Sikkim and VC Ganju Lama Girls Hostel in Ravongla in South Sikkim.

Murmu will also lay the foundation stone for projects such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Khamdong in East Sikkim, widening and improvement of a road from Namchi to Birdhang connecting West to South districts, district hospital at Singtam and World Renewal Spiritual Brahmkumari’s Centre at Namchi in South Sikkim.

The President will interact with women achievers at Ravongla at an event on November 5 before flying to Bagdogra airport in neighbouring West Bengal on way to returning to New Delhi, the officials added.

Murmu had visited Tripura and Assam in the northeastern region last month.

