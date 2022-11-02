Kohima: As President of India, Droupadi Murmu, pays her second visit to the Northeast in less than a month’s time, she shares her vision of making the region the country’s “organic food basket”.

The President, who arrived in Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon, said the state has much to offer in agriculture and farm produce.

Speaking at the civic reception held in Kohima, Murmu said, “70 per cent of the agricultural practice in Nagaland is traditional and organic. Indeed, the whole Northeast has the potential to become the organic food basket of the country.”

She goes on to say that the good quality agro and horticultural produce of Nagaland has great demand in the market and expressed delight that three agro products – Naga tree tomato, Naga cucumber and Naga Mircha –are GI tagged.

She pointed out that the opening of ‘Naturally Nagaland’ outlets by the state government has provided a new platform for local entrepreneurs, farmers and weavers to sell traditional handicrafts and handlooms, Naga shawls and varieties of organic products.

Murmu is on a four-day tour to three Northeastern states– Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim. Her visit to the region, she said, highlights the new national commitment to the people of the region.

