Kohima: In preparation for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state, security in parts of Nagaland has been beefed up with state police initiating security checks at the state’s lone airport and issuing of traffic advisories in the state capital.

President Murmu is expected to visit the state on November 2-3. Dimapur police has notified security checking of all passengers and vehicles at the the Dimapur airport gate. It has advised all travelers as well as those responsible for dropping and picking up of passengers to carry hard/soft copy of the plane tickets to avoid any inconvenience during the security checks.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In view of the President of India’s visit to Kohima, the Kohima police also notified traffic regulation as part of the security arrangement.

The Kohima police notified that “no parking” will be enforced along the stretch from 1st Assam Rifles helipad to Raj Bhavan, Kohima via LCS Building, Phoolbari, TCP Gate, Classic Island; from Raj Bhavan to State Banquet Hall, Chief Minister’s residential complex, Phezoucha, Kohima, from 9 AM onwards.

Only vehicles having ‘Z’ category car pass will be allowed parking inside the Capital Cultural Hall complex, while vehicles having ‘Y’ category car pass will be allowed for dropping only at the Capital Cultural Hall and this category of vehicles shall be parked at the multipurpose parking lot at old Medical Directorate.

Parking for invitees, participants to the civic reception at Capital Cultural Hall will be allowed at the multipurpose parking lot at old Medical Directorate and road-side parking from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

There will be no entry for heavy vehicles within Kohima town from 7 AM till 9PM on November 2. All upcoming heavy vehicles will be stopped at Dzüdza bridge and all down going heavy vehicles will be stopped at Khuzama Police Check Post at the noted time.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On November 3, there will be no parking for vehicles along the stretch from Raj Bhavan, Kohima to 1 st Assam Rifles Helipad via Classic Island, TCP Gate, Phoolbari, ‘Y’ Junction, Indian Post Office, DC Office to 1st AR Camp; from Raj Bhavan to Kigwema village, from 7 AM onwards.

All officials and participants have been requested to reach Kigwema village by 9 AM as traffic movement will be restricted to facilitate the safe and smooth movement of the President and her entourage.

While the police anticipates positive co-operation from the public, it warned that it will tow away defaulting vehicles and towing charges will be borne by the vehicle owners.

On her arrival to the state, a civic reception will be held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on the first day at 3 pm. This will be followed by a cultural programme and state banquet at the state banquet hall at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex in Kohima at 6:30 pm.

Also read | Mizoram govt yet to receive response from Assam to defer border talks

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









