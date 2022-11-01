Kohima: The Mission Headquarters of the Ao Baptist Arogo Mungdang (ABAM) at Impur under Mokokchung district is all set to celebrate 150 Years of Christianity in Nagaland with the theme “To God be the Glory” on Tuesday starting 5 PM.

Thousands of delegates from different parts of Nagaland and abroad are expected to attend the three-day event. The Ao churches and the Ao community are excitedly looking forward to the celebration with gratitude before God and in a spirit of jubilance, an update from ABAM said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaker for the inaugural session of the Sesquicentennial (SQC) will be Reverend Watson Rajaratnam, Regional Director, Serving in Mission, East Asia. Reverend Dr. L. Kari Longchar, Former Executive Secretary, ABAM will exhort the gathering while Biren Gowalla, Pastor, Central Baptist Church, Sivasagar and Reverend Dr. W. Along Jamir will say the greetings.

The inaugural session will feature the Baptist Church Mizoram Choir. The Jubilee Souvenir will also be released by Former Secretary, L. Bendangla Jamir, ABTM.

The celebration will be significantly marked by traditional and modern Homecoming Celebrations, including the following the Phom Baptist Christian Association, Ao Naga Choir Delhi, Nungshitula Pongener & Merenyangla Pongener, Lotha Baptist Churches Association, Akangmongba, Sumi Baptist Akukuhou Kuqhakulu, ABAM Choir, United Sangtam Baptist Lithroti Ashimukkhong, Samaro, Sumi Baptist Akukuhou Kuqhakulu, Nito Mount; ABAM Youth Ministry, Nocte Baptist Churches Association , Meyitemsu Pongen and Aoyimti Baptist Arogo.

The three-day SQC celebration will be streamed online through ABAM YouTube channel. The ABAM SQC Planning Committee has requested church members and friends to prayerfully attend and participate in the celebration of God’s love, physically as well as virtually.

The celebrations will culminate on November 3.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As the celebrations coincide with the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Nagaland on November 2-3, the Ao Baptist Arogo Mungdang (ABAM) and Ao Senden had earlier expressed dismay over the coincidental timing of the visit.

Also read | Nagaland: National Unity Day observed

Trending Stories









