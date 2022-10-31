Kohima: As the high rate of unemployment in the state remains a major concern, Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along, on Monday urged educational institutions across the state to empower students with employability skills.

The minister made the request while addressing students and teachers at the inaugural programme of the commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Eight Years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan through a photo exhibition & artificial intelligence (AI) display organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Kohima, in collaboration with St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School.

Along said that educational institutions should be able to equip the youth with skills that will make them employable. One problem of the youth, he said, was the lack of consistency and commitment.

Saying that there is employability in every corner of the state, he said that Nagaland should become the land of entrepreneurs.

Students, he said, are real assets, security and gold reserves of the state, and their commitment and dedication greatly contribute to nation-building.

Although there are various challenges that the youth face, he said that each one must take up their own share of challenges and overcome the obstacle, in order to explore one’s full potential.

“If you’re studying only to get certificates then we are going to face a very big problem. Teachers, parents and seniors should also skill the students to be employable,” Along said.

He also encouraged the students to realise the real meaning of their freedom by honing their skills, staying committed and working hard towards success.

He also stressed on the need to break the barrier of seeking government jobs alone.

Along, who is also the state BJP president, said that in the past 8 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country has witnessed empowerment and unprecedented progress.

Photos that were exhibited on the occasion, he said, are evidence of seva (service), sushasan (good governance), and garib kalyan (upliftment of the needy) under the premier’s governance.

“Disproving the propaganda spread around the world against Modi’s government, the people of the country including the poor and the farmers have been empowered,” Along said.

He added that Nagaland continues to benefit through various initiatives of the PM and is witnessing a wave of progress.

During the event, Along handed away prizes to the winners of the various competitions and later visited the photo exhibition, and interacted with students displaying Artificial Intelligence (AI) gadgets.

In a short speech, the guest of honour, principal director of, department of School Education, Thavaseelan K, IAS, lauded the organisers for coming up with the concept of the exhibition and AI display.

He observed that the use of artificial intelligence in schools was fundamentally changing the way students and teachers understand and assimilate information in today’s world.

The officer that AI has the potential to transform any field of human being and help them achieve sustainability and also it could be a game-changer for every child in the education sector.

The programme was chaired by AIR Kohima, Imtinaro, welcome address was delivered by the school principal, Fr Jaison CJ, while P Sophie proposed the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, several events were held under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The winners of the Quiz Competition were: 1st- Vuruthong (11A), 2nd- Leshükho Felix (12A), 3rd- Anok Nyeiwang (11A)

Winners of Speech on Achievement of Government: 1st- Bampheu (12A), 2nd – Vuruthong (11A), 3rd – Athisa Roseline (10B)

Winner of Extempore Speech Competition: 1st- Metsilu (10B), 2nd – Tssureni (10B), 3rd – Chingyang (9B)

Winners of Debate: Gita Kumari, Bamphei, Sentirenla, Alumsela, Thenyau, Vuruthong , Hampong, Soni, Muto, Sulem, Rongsenlong, Renthunglo, Nyamlem

Winner of Essay Writing On Plastic Ban: 1st -Chongrila Jingrü (VIIIA), 2nd – Chikru (IXC), 3rd – Kevihuzo Rhutsu (VIIIC)

Winners of Drawing Competition on Plastic Ban: 1st – Aviso (VB), 2nd – Vinikupu (IVB), 3rd – Chongliu (IVA)

