Kohima: The Kohima Smart City Private Limited (KSCDL) CEO Kezhazelhou Theünuo on Saturday stated that the educated youths of the state can help in solving Nagaland’s unemployment issue.

The state, with a record of 92,382 registered educated unemployed youth, has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of the Middle PWD Council, Kohima, Theünuo said that besides taking up entrepreneurial roles, educated youths can help in solving the unemployment issue by fixing the work culture.

“In Kohima alone, there are 6,000 persons with trade licenses of which 40% are local traders. However, locals, mostly educated unemployed youth, who obtained trade permits have been reselling their permits to non-locals for trading within the city,” Theünuo said, adding, “The unemployed youth are selling off their employment privileges,” he said.

Theünuo stated that about 500 local taxis that obtained a permit from the government, are locals. “However, hardly about 50 taxis that play out of the total are local drivers,” he pointed.

“The youth often blame the government for their unemployment, but we need to reflect on our work culture,” he said. Government jobs in the state, he said, are saturated. In the Northeast, Nagaland is one state that records 6% government employees out of the total population ratio, while other states record just 3%.

The youth, he said, should realize the need to have the dignity of labour. Theünuo said there were many government employees who were “merely drawing salaries” without doing any work.

“This nature has increased the people’s dependence on government jobs, he said. While the salary component for states should be 35% and 65% for development, the exact reverse is happening in Nagaland,” Theünuo said.

Theünuo said as there were no industries to provide employment in Nagaland, there was a need for more entrepreneurial activities in the state for generating more employment.

