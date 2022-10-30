Kohima: The contestants of the beauty pageant ‘Miss Northeast 2022’ on Saturday raised funds for the underprivileged children in Nagaland during a charity sale event.

The event was held below the Post office in Kohima. The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Shanavas C graced the occasion as the special guest.

Addressing the gathering ahead of the event, Shanavas said the northeast region is one of the most neglected areas in the country and it requires special attention so that it comes on par with the rest.

He said, “The people of the region should also know that the lack of development is not an excuse for corruption.”

“As citizens, we have to be very aware; we have to have the vision that we want to grow along with the country and the rest of the world,” he said.

He observed that due to lack of exposure, children of this region do not dream big or do not dream at all, and many are comfortable where they are.

He encouraged all the participants to continue participating in good events and said that the title they hold carries a lot of meaning because there are many children who are not as privileged as many others. “We have to help them, we have to take them along, then only this region, state, and this country will flourish,” he said.

Sarah Na-am Konyak, convenor of the Media Committee, said the charity sale event is an initiative of Miss Northeast 2022, which was undertaken to help the underprivileged children of Nagaland.

Proceeds of the event, she said, will be donated to Medemers Fund and Children’s home. Medemer fund is a crowd-funded project dedicated to bringing about change and empowering children from less privileged backgrounds with skills and knowledge by financially helping in their education, she informed.

“Medemer fund was started in 2019 by Anen Longchar and is now run by a group of dedicated youth. Since its inception, the team has helped many children and youths by supporting their education,” Konyak added.

She also said that beauty pageants are not only to seek physical qualities but the most important quality is compassion and empathy towards fellow citizens as it is an individual’s duty to help those who cannot help themselves.

She said that Miss Northeast was held in Nagaland in the year 1996 and 2004. However, Miss Northeast 2022 is the first edition initiated by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO), a conglomeration of all the eight northeastern states’ official State Beauty pageant organisations.

