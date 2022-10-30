Nagaland: Alumni assoc of SJC(A) to celebrate silver jubilee on Nov 18

Kohima: The Alumni Association St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous) Jakhama, on Saturday, informed that the silver jubilee celebration will be held on November 18 on the college premises.

Addressing a press conference at Hotel Crescent in Kohima on Saturday, the president of the association, I Yanger Imchen, said the alumni association of the college came into existence on November 8, 1997.

Inviting alumni of the college since 1985 to join the celebrations, Convenor of the Jubilee Planning Committee, Kiviboto Sheqi, said that the one-day celebration will give an opportunity for the college alumni to re-live their college moment.

He informed that following a formal ceremony which will be held at the college indoor stadium, basketball matches will be played between the alumni and present students of the college. The event, he said, is organized in collaboration with the management and students of SJC.

The first president of the Association, Kezhokhoto Savi, recalled how the association was formed by the first batch in 1997 after a former principal recommended the formation of an alumni association.

With thousands of students passing out of the college every year, he said that although the total strength of alumni cannot be ascertained, thousands of students, including students, are expected to be part of the celebration.

The alumni association, he said, also conducts timely activities such as seminars, and connects with students at the college.

The former president made an appeal to all alumni to be part of the celebration, further saying that alumni have a responsible role to play in the growth of the college. He added that contributions of college alumni also account for during National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessments which help improve the ratings of the college.

Co-convenor of the Jubilee Planning Committee, Medonuo Pienyü informed that the event will be held under the theme “Igniting Oneness”. To keep track of alumni who will be attending the meet cum silver jubilee celebration, she said that an online registration link will be provided shortly. Registration to the event will be free of cost.

Advisor of the Association, Meyisul Thaprü, informed that for the basketball match, winners of the basketball matches (men and women) will walk away with a cash prize of Rs. 5000.

It was informed that the governing body of the alumni is headed by the principal of the college. A souvenir of the Association, documenting the celebration, will be released on the next graduation day.

The event is deferred to November 18 instead of November 8, keeping in mind the academic activities of the college and after much deliberation.

