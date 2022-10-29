Kohima: Asserting that tribalism is raising its ugly head in the Naga civil society, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday urged the need to foster peace, oneness and harmony in the state.

Addressing a gathering of students during the culmination programme of 75 years of the Naga Students Federation (NSF) held at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, Rio said that division in the Naga society started in the 1960s and the division continues “unabated” till today.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chief Minister said Naga political groups have divided themselves into several camps. “Many well intended decisions and actions of the government, and many law and order situations are often viewed and interpreted on tribal lines,” said Rio.

He said, “Sadly, at present, there is no single true pan-Naga organisation, be it a civil, tribal, or student organisation. Therefore, the prime need of the Naga society at the moment is oneness, unity and harmony.”

Nothing was able to bring the elected representatives together except the agenda of the Naga political issue, Rio said, further recalling the formation of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an opposition-less Government, for a solution and in the pursuit of Naga unity and oneness.

Nagas need new awakening and concerted efforts to stock the flame of Naga nationhood, patriotism, and oneness, which according to Rio is the best way to rekindle the flame of oneness and harmony.

He said the NSF was set up not just for student-related activities but also to preserve the rich identity, culture, customs and heritage of the Nagas. Though the Naga movement is inconclusive, he said, the Government of India has recognised the uniqueness of the Nagas—the Naga identity.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While urging the youth to preserve the same, he also urged the NSF to play a catalytic role in this regard. “If the Naga youth is conscious of identity and tradition, Nagas will have continuous growth in years to come. There is a need to build good human qualities,” the Chief Minister added.

K Temjen Jamir, Convenor of the Planning Committee, said the event is significant and is a historic celebration for the Nagas. It is a celebration like no other—a celebration of struggle, he said.

The Naga Students’ Federation was formed at a time when there were no proper educational institutions anywhere in the then Naga Hills and the few that got higher education also had to study from outside the Naga homelands.

Arunachal Pradesh’s former minister of home & finance attended the event as the guest of honour. While the Myanmar Nagas presented a folk song, Poumei Naga Tsüdoumai Me presented a chicken dance, Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong presented a folk dance, Eastern Naga Students’ Federation presented a cultural presentation, and Coloured Keys presented the welcome song.

The event began with the unfurling of the NSF flag by MLA and former NSF President Y Vikheho Swu, and invocation by Reverend Dr. Zelhou Keyho. NSF President Kegwayhun Tep delivered the welcome note. A solidarity message was also delivered by North East Students’ Organisation (NESO).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nagaland to host first NE mining conclave on Oct 31

Trending Stories









