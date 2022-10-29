Guwahati: Union minister of mines, coal and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest in the first Northeast Geology and Mining Ministers’ Conclave to be held at Chumukedima, Dimapur on Monday.

Discussions among ministers of the northeastern states will be held during the conclave, sources said. Deliberations will mainly pertain to mining and geological activities in the states.

In the second session, the course and gist of the deliberations will be presented to Joshi for further action.

This conclave will be an effective platform for discussing issues specific to the region. The Ministry of Mines desires to encourage exploration activities and auction of mines in the mineral-rich northeastern states, which will ultimately lead to the development of the region, sources added.

The National Mining Ministers’ Conference was held in Hyderabad in September this year to facilitate discussion among all the states on the issues relating to the mining sector.

During the conference, a request was made to hold a conclave exclusively for the northeast region.

