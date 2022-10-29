Kohima: Grand preparations are underway in Nagaland to welcome President of India Droupadi Murmu, who will pay a two-day visit to the state on November 2-3.

A civic reception will be held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on the first day at 3 pm. The government has directed all Administrative Heads of Departments (AHoDs) and Heads of Departments (HoDs) to give suitable instructions to all the officers and staff of their respective departments and directorates to attend the reception.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tribal bodies, including Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC), Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO), Tenyimi Peoples’ Organization (TPO), Angami Public Organization (APO), Ao Senden, Chakhesang Public Organization, Chang Khulei Setsang, Nagaland Garo Tribal Council, Kachari Tribal Council Nagaland, Karbi (Mikir) Union, Nagaland, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Konyak Union, Kuki Inpi, Lotha Hoho, Phom People Council, Pochury Hoho, Rengma Hoho, Sumi Hoho, Zunheboto, Tikhir Tribal Council, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Yimkhiung Tribal Council, and Nagaland Zeliang Peoples Organisation, have been invited for the civic reception.

The tribal bodies have been requested to adorn traditional shawls. The government also requested all invitees and participants to be seated by 2:30 pm. As advised by the President’s Secretariat, all who will be attending have been requested to wear a face mask at all times during the function.

A cultural programme and state banquet will follow at the state banquet hall at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex in Kohima at 6:30 pm. AHoDs and HoDs are requested to attend the same and be seated by 6:00 pm while also wearing a face mask at all times during the event.

Also Read | Nagaland announces cash incentives for medal winners in ‘Northeast Olympics’

Trending Stories









