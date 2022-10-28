Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has made it clear the state will have assembly elections in a few months regardless of whether the Naga political issue is solved or not.

Rio was addressing the public at the inauguration of Kezoma Urban Station under the Kohima district on Friday.

Nagaland, he said, has been deprived of many developmental activities due to the Naga political issue. Rio said if the Nagas can unite and solve the Naga political issue, then peace and development would follow, especially for the younger generation to live in harmony and prosperity. He pointed out that Nagaland is way behind neighbouring states that attained statehood after it.

CM Rio said that the priority of his government is for the Naga political groups to sign a peace agreement with the Government of India. In this regard, he highlighted the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Positions which had already been signed by the centre with the NSCN-IM and NNPGs respectively.

If a settlement to the protracted Naga issue is achieved, he said, there will be changes in the government and election, like the formation of an interim government, an increase of constituency seats, an increase of seats in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and there will be economic packages which will bring further development.

India being a democratic country, he said that even if there is a settlement or not to the Naga political issue, the state would hold its elections. So, Rio urged the people to think and act carefully while electing their representatives.

As Rio inaugurated the new urban station, he assured the gathering of four villages—Kezo Basa, Kezo Town, Kezoma and Sakhabama, that the government would closely work with the locals and take up more developmental activities if voted to power.

Rio mentioned that through a notification issued on July 4, 2022, the state government has notified the approval of 13 urban stations, following a clearance from the state cabinet. As he highlighted the need to have more urban stations with the increase in the number of districts from 11 to 16, Rio said that at present, Nagaland has three municipal councils—Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung, 36 town councils and 13 urban stations. Population migration from rural to urban areas in the state, he observed, is taking place at a rate of 50%.

Rio also urged the people to be united, and keep the traditions alive while urging the people to abide by town laws that would govern them. While there hasn’t been much progress over the years, he hoped that the upgradation of the area will usher in more progress.

The CM also advocated for people in the urban stations and towns to focus on entrepreneurship, towards attaining a self-reliant economy. The CM also informed that funds have been sanctioned for the construction of a multipurpose hall at Kezoma urban centre, adding that plans are on the pipeline to build a rostrum for the ground.

