Even as the Nagaland government is going all out to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, it seems the timing of her visit has irked some state organisations.

Ao Senden, the apex organisation of the Ao (Naga) tribe, in a press release issued on October 28, said the people of Nagaland “eagerly await the Sesquicentennial celebration of Christianity in Naga Hills, scheduled from November 1 to 31.”

The Nagaland government has announced that President of India will visit the state on November 2 and 3.

“It is understandable that, as per protocol, the Government of Nagaland has instructed all its officers and staff, including those posted in the districts, to be in station and that granting of leave be avoided. However, Ao Senden regrets to announce that this is not appreciated,” the organisation said in the release.

“Nagaland state with 89% of its population being Christians is the state with the highest percentage of Christians in India. The Hon’ble President of India could have chosen any other date to visit the state. It is unfortunate that the Hon’ble President of India’s visit coincides with the celebration of 150 Years of Christianity in Naga Hills, an event that was planned years ahead of schedule and to everybody’s knowledge,” the organisation said.

Ao Senden has appealed to the Government of Nagaland not to restrict anyone from attending the Sesquicentennial event if s/he so desires.

