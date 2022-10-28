Kohima: The Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) on Thursday evening informed that the first Nagaland Catholic Choral Fiesta will be held on November 5 at Capital Cultural hall in Kohima at 4 PM.

Addressing a press conference at Christ King Church in Kohima, CAN President Johnny Ruangmei informed that 9 choirs were shortlisted out of 20 choirs in the audition round to further compete at the choral fiesta. The auditions were earlier held in the month of August.

To be held under the theme ‘Una Fide Una Voce’, meaning ‘One Faith, One Voice’, the idea behind, he said, is to share the concept that Catholics are universal, with no distinction of class, colour, caste, and so on, and that all come under one roof.

The aim of the event is to spread the message of the oneness of the Christian faith. Ruangmei informed this event is just the beginning and hoped to make the event part of the hornbill festival from next year onwards.

The event will be graced by Advisor to Nagaland CM Abu Metha as the special guest and advisor to the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) Theja Meru as the guest of honour. The Bishop of Kohima Diocese Most Rev. Dr James Thoppil will be the chief host of the fiesta.

The choral fiesta, he informed, will be a ‘gala red carpet day’ for the Catholics. Entry tickets have been categorized for Donors, Patrons, and well-wishers. Ruangmei said that the ticket system to attend the event was introduced as the talents of the Catholics also have value.

The top five choirs will be selected from among the 9 choirs and will each receive cash rewards. In this regard, NCYM President Dr Lawrence Kithan informed that the winner of the choral fiesta will walk away with a cash prize of Rs. 2,00,000 while the second and third position holders will each receive Rs. 1,50,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 respectively.

A cash award of Rs. 50,000 each, as a consolation prize, will also be awarded to the fourth and fifth position holders.

Besides choral songs from the contestants, guest artists including Mengu Suokhrie will make special appearances during the event.

Qualified teams will each comprise 25 members and are from the districts of Kohima, Wokha, Tseminyü, and Phek.

The fiesta will be organized by the Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) in association with the Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement (NCYM) and Nagaland Catholic Women Association (NCWA).

55 parishes and centres across the state are affiliated with CAN.

