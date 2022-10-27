Kohima: The top 15 state winners and first runners-up from all the eight northeastern states landed in the state capital on Wednesday, and the young beauty pageant aspirants are now a step closer to vying for the coveted crown of Miss Northeast.

One of Northeast India’s most prestigious pageants, Miss Northeast 2022 is an initiative of North East Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO) and is being presented by Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (BASN).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The contestants received a warm welcome from BASN at Hotel Vivor and the excitement on their faces was clearly visible. Each participant will be representing their respective states in the grand finale of Miss Northeast to be held on 3 November at State Cultural Hall, Kohima.

The organisers informed that the contestants will undergo eight days of grooming sessions before the grand finale.

During the grooming sessions, the contestants will be briefed by renowned resource persons like Theyiesinuo Keditsu (PhD), who is a poet, academic, writer, educator, and advocate for the revival of Indigenous Naga textiles; Supermodel Ketholeno Kense Vhienuo; Dr. Sagar J. Abichandani, celebrity dentist and a well-known pageant smile expert including Femina Miss India.

A charity event to support children’s home will also be conducted on October 29 outside Kohima post office, besides visits to various places across the state.

Also read | Danish band MLTR to perform across Northeast India. Details here

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









