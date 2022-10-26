Nagaland: Southern Angamis repair roads again on NH-2 connecting Manipur

Kohima: As the road conditions along NH-2 connecting Nagaland with Manipur continue to deteriorate, the Southern Angami Nagas, once again took it upon themselves to repair roads on Wednesday from Phesama to Mao gate.

Repair works were undertaken for the stretch from Phesama till Khuzama covering around 30KM. Work was initiated under the Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO), the apex body of the Southern Angami Naga tribe.

SAPO President Kevipodi Sophie informed that the decision to repair the roads was initiated as commuters, especially locals who ply regularly, face untold hardship and miseries.

Works were carried out with free will contributions from some villages and individuals, he said. Sophie added that although the full repair work could not be carried out due to limited resources, the majority was done satisfactorily and the outcome turned out good.

He said that the two-lane road project, after the NHIDCL awarded it to the fortune group, the road has only gone from bad to worse, making it impossible to ply.

Besides being a link road to 13 Angami Naga villages, the road also connects to major districts in Nagaland and Manipur. Besides the famed Kisama heritage village, the route also leads to the famous Dzükou valley, which is an international tourist trekking destination.

“Since we don’t see any advance progress as expected to date, despite the repeated approaches, this is the second time we have taken up the initiative as part of our social work to exhibit our utmost concern and safety for all commuters,” President of the Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) Metekhrielie Mejura informed.

He said that locals living along the stretch have witnessed numerous accidents and health complications for commuters.

“It is a shame to call this a National Highway with this road condition. We, once again, urge upon the competent authority and construction agencies to immediately take up and execute the works as assigned or else SAYO will be compelled to bar the entry and exit of heavy vehicles, like goods ferrying trucks till the roads, are made into two lanes or four lanes and till roads are made to the motorable standards for the safety of all,” he warned.

In case of any untoward incidents due to the deplorable roads, he said that the construction agencies would be held responsible.

In July this year, SAYO had taken up minor repair works along the stretch after monsoon rains added misery to the already existing deplorable condition of the road.

