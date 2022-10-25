Kohima: Two-time runners-up of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Martyrs’ Trophy, New Market Football Club (NMFC) finally took home the trophy after the team defeated Ura Uvie FC by 2-0 goals in the final match of the 22nd edition of the NSF Martyrs’ Trophy played at the Indira Gandhi (IG) stadium in Kohima on Monday night.

Formed in 1977, NMFC is one of the oldest existing football clubs in Nagaland. In the years 2000 and 2002, the community-based club secured the runners up position of the NSF Martyrs’ Trophy. It is also the reigning champion of the Kohima Super Cup held earlier this year.

NMFC’s midfielder, Neisede Peseyie scored the first goal in the 21st minute while his companion Yhunshalo Kemp, who joined the team later in the match, scored another goal for the team in the 83rd minute. NMFC beat Ura Uvie, a new football club from Kohima, as the final scoreline read 2-0.

The match was conducted despite the bad weather as players battled for the trophy in the heavy rains.

As the winner of the 22nd NSF Martyrs’ Trophy, NMFC walked away with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,00 along with a trophy and citation. Runner-up Ura Uvie FC received Rs 1,20,000 as cash prize.

The ‘Player of the Tournament’ was awarded to Rhitso Mero of New Market. Mero received a two-wheeler against this award. With a total of 23 goals, including 6 hat-tricks, Mero was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for being the highest scorer.

The ‘Best Defender’ was awarded to Atlanson Kharman Jr (Shillong Lajong FC), ‘Best Midfielder’ to Sangti Janai Shianglong Jr (Shillong Lajong FC), and the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ to Neithovilie Chalieu (Ura Uvie FC), each of them winning a cash reward of Rs. 10,000 each.

The closing ceremony of the event was graced by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

