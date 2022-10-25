Kohima: The Home department on Tuesday issued an alert for the state due to Cyclone Sitrang over West Central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, leading to heavy rainfall activities across Nagaland.

The department informed that information has been received from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, Assam, Indian Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Science, vide, Impact Based Forecast for Nagaland, concerning heavy rainfall activity over Nagaland from October 24-26.

The IMD has issued a forecast of the probable impact of the cyclone, which includes, poor visibility, traffic disruption due to water logging & uprooting of trees, landslides, flash floods, damage to power and communication lines, damage to standing crops, lightning and damage to vulnerable structures like hoardings, tents and display board, and so on.

In this regard, all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and concerned departments were directed to be prepared and vigilant for any eventualities including disruption of normal services and activities in the respective districts and areas of concern.

The government also advised the public to take necessary actions for their safety. It directed the citizens to follow traffic advisories if issued, avoid going to areas that face water logging problems/riverfront, avoid staying in vulnerable structures/landslide-prone areas, provide proper drainage in the cropped field if heavy rainfall is expected, and also be updated with various happenings.

It warned that any person violating any order or direction under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will be liable for action under the relevant section of law.

Parts of the state have been witnessing light to heavy rain since Monday. During the recently concluded 22nd Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Martyrs’ Memorial Trophy, players battled for the Trophy in the final match despite continuous rains and low visibility.

